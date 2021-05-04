'Chick2Chick' celebrates 100th podcast

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry, the chicks from Chick2Chick, joined FOX43's Amy Lutz to talk about their podcast.

YORK, Pa. — "Chick2Chick," the audio/video podcast hosted by "an Italian television anchor veteran and an almost Irish soccer mom turned television lifestyle correspondent," has released their 100th podcast.

Chick2Chick is hosted by Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry, and the two longtime friends discuss everything from the nature of prom, to recreational marijuana, to heavier topics such as period poverty and the opioid crisis.

According to their website, Posteraro and Perry aim "to say what others are thinking but may hold back," and "to give women a platform to talk about issues that are important to them."

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.