Celebrating National Ice Cream Month at Rolled Cold Creamery in Lancaster

Take a break from the heat and cool off with a sweet treat, July is National Ice Cream Month!

As if you didn't need an excuse to have some ice cream in the summer, there's an entire month dedicated to indulging in this cool treat.

Make today s’mores fun, and stop by Rolled Cold Creamery in Lancaster!

This ice-cream makes you feel like you’re at a campfire! They roast the marshmallow right in front of you!

FOX43 celebrated National Ice Cream Month, at Rolled Cold Creamery in Lancaster. The shop is getting close to celebrating three years in the city.

It's not your traditional ice cream store, instead of scooping ice cream... they roll it!

Owners of Rolled Cold Creamery, Dante and Hannah DiCamillo say you really can't get ice cream this fresh anywhere else.

You select any of their flavors, and completely customize the toppings with as many as you'd like -- then they pour the ice cream batter, and make it right there in front of you.

Hannah says they love being apart of the Lancaster Community, interacting with customers, and meeting new people!

They have seasonal flavors, including one inspired by the Red Rose City itself! Dante and Hannah partner with other local businesses, using the freshest ingredients for their ice cream.

Rolled Cold Creamery is located at 24 East Orange Street in Lancaster. For more information you can check out their website.

They accommodate those with food allergies, and have Vegan ice cream available too.