Canine Companions: A set of paws changes a Lancaster County woman's life

LANCASTER, Pa. — There are a lot of simple things we do on a daily basis -- like turning off lights and opening doors, or just being able to hear thing like sirens and smoke alarms.

Some people however, struggle with these tasks. Thanks to Canine Companions for Independence, four legged friends are here to help.

“I got my hearing checked and sure enough I am profoundly deaf," said Eileen Colligan.

Colligan lives in Lancaster County, a retiree from WellSpan Health and North Eastern School District. She said if it wasn't for losing her hearing she would still be working.

“I always thought of myself as a confident person until I lost my hearing," explained Colligan.

She was in denial about her hearing loss for quite some time.

It was her sister who encouraged her to apply for a hearing dog with Canine Companions, Colligan said it was the best thing she ever did.

Canine Companions is where she met Barron a lab golden retriever cross, who has since changed her life.

Barron was already trained she laughed, saying how she was the one that needed training. Colligan having a doctorate, said she'd never been more nervous to take a test, than the one with Canine Companions. Thankfully her trainer was extremely helpful.

“Every day is a new day with him, he’s so helpful.. he alerts me to the phone, the microwave, the doorbell, ambulances, sirens when we’re walking," Colligan said.

Barron helps her night and day, with things we might often take for granted. Explaining the most important thing he's ever done for her was when she was sound asleep in the middle of the night.

“My smoke alarm in bedroom flashes and buzzes.. I was sleeping and didn’t know it and Barron alerted me to that he just kept alerting me until I got up," said Colligan.

Barron wasn't just born with these skills, he was one of over a thousand puppies raised and trained by one of the nearly four thousand volunteers. The puppies later go to help kids, adults, and veterans with disabilities across the country -- at no cost.

“They raise this puppy they absorb the expense go to training sessions and then they have to turn that people over to somebody like myself. I just don’t know how they do it and I am just so grateful for them," Colligan said almost in tears.

The transition begins a chapter in both the dog and their new owners life.

That's where Lydia Schlitzkus comes in, she's a graduate student at the University of Delaware. She is one of those miracle volunteers helping raise, and care for the puppies.

During her undergrad she ended up getting extremely involved with the Canine Companions Club on campus.

Currently she is raising Bayley, a lab golden retriever cross who is nearly 16 months old.

While raising Bayley she has to teach her roughly 30 basic commands, household etiquette, manners, and more.

Schlitzkus said the dogs in the program are trained for different jobs, kind of like going to college. After leaving their puppy raiser, they head to work with a trainer. The trainer will then evaluate the dog to see what area they'd be best suited for to help others.

Although Bayley is her second dog, she explained while holding back tears -- saying goodbye to him in a few months won't be any easier... but she says the outcome makes it all worth it.

“Even though you know it’s going to happen it is still really difficult… but seeing them graduate and work with someone is the best feeling. They are helping not just you, but somebody else that needs it so much more than you," Schlitzkus said.

When it came time for matching day, Colligan said she had interactions with several dogs but all she wanted was Barron.

“It was love at first sight… I was just hoping and praying I’d get this dog and I did," said Colligan.

Canine Companions is the largest service dog organization, they are based in Santa Rosa California but provide service and assistance dogs to adults, kids, and veterans with disabilities at no cost.