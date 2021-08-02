What business and home owners must do to protect themselves and others during the winter months

Tony Georgelis of Georgelis Injury Law Firm, PC spoke with FOX43 about what people must do legally to protect themselves, neighbors, tenants and patrons.

YORK, Pa. — In the United States, nearly 4 million people a year end up in the hospital after slipping and falling, and according to the CDC, 20 thousand people die from these injuries - this risk is especially prevalent in the winter months.

On Feb. 8, Tony Georgelis of Georgelis Injury Law Firm, PC spoke with FOX43 about what business owners must do legally to protect themselves, neighbors, tenants and patrons, especially with another winter blast headed the US' way.

Georgelis told FOX 43's Amy Lutz that his law firm sees a large number of slip and fall cases and that in his opinion, these accidents could have been avoided if the proper precautions had been taken.

He then went on to speak about the legal concept of "premises liability." This is the idea that property owners have a duty to provide a safe environment for residents, visitors, and employees.

"That means, if walkways need to be cleared of snow and ice, or even if a walkway is uneven due to broken bricks or concrete—the business owner is required to handle the situation in a timely manner."

Not taking care of an icy walkway or parking lot, for example, could constitute negligence - which is the key factor in deciding personal injury cases. Anyone who is injured or hurt because of such negligence can pursue compensation for things such as medical bills, lost wages, or even their own pain and suffering.

This concept can also apply to homeowners. According to Georgelis, unless a neighborhood has a homeowner's association that clears snow and ice, it is generally the homeowner who is responsible for making sure the area in front of and around their home is cleared.

If a homeowner fails to clear this area and someone is hurt, they could be sued. Georgelis said that these cases "always get dicey" because people are typically close with their neighbors.

These sorts of cases get brought up in the work setting as well, according to Georgelis.

He concluded by speaking about The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act, which allows for workers to receive benefits regardless of the party at fault. The injury must have happened while completing work-related tasks and the injured employee had to have given written notice of the injury within 120 days of the accident occurring, however.