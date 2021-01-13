Bringing Farm Show favorites to your home: Famous milkshakes and STEM activities

Aside from all of the live videos, virtual segments, calving corner and more -- you can actually get a hands on experience from the comfort of your own home!

CAMP HILL, Pa. — While your at home enjoying everything the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show has to offer virtually this year, you can also add some activities to that list.

The PA Dairymen's Association is giving a little insider scoop on how to make their milkshakes at home.

We’re at @CornerstoneCoff in Camp Hill this morning!



Who’s down for milkshakes for breakfast!? 🙌🏽🥤😍



We’re showing you how to make the farm show milkshakes from your home!! Coming up on @fox43https://t.co/KGwNec5edm pic.twitter.com/FqXKjA5UXn — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) January 13, 2021

Recipes:

For a delicious Milkshake that uses PA Dairymen’s NEW ice cream “COWABUNGA” that tastes just like those delicious “Milkshakes By The Scoop”:

4 scoops COWABUNGA vanilla ice cream or your favorite PA or local ice cream.

1 to 1 1/2 cups PA milk (depending on desired thickness)

Optional for vanilla: 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Favorite toppings, whipped cream, sprinkles, cookies, etc.

For Chocolate, substitute

COWABUNGA Chocolate ice cream

PA Chocolate milk for a really chocolate shake

Or use regular milk and add Hershey’s chocolate syrup to desired chocolate taste you want

(Approx. 1/2 cup PA milk to 1/4 cup Hershey’s syrup)

Directions:

In a blender, combine ice cream, milk and vanilla if using. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!

COWABUNGA is available at all 9 Karns Food Stores and Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Food Stores while supplies last. Or Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill.

Tips…

- To ensure a thick shake, it is important to use more ice cream than milk. Ratio: 3 parts ice cream to 1 part milk?

- Whole milk is the preferred milk choice for a nice, creamy milk shake; however, if looking to reduce calories in a milkshake, you can use 2% or 1% milk too. The great thing about milk is that whole, 2%, 1 %, and skim are all loaded with 9 essential nutrients and protein, which makes milk a real nutrient power house.

DO NOT use ice.

You can use a blender, mixer, food processor.

PA Dairymen’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Grilled Cheese Stix at Home

We like PA Potato bread like Martin’s or your favorite bread, white, wheat, etc.

Butter both pieces or brush with lots of melted PA butter.

Add 3 slices of your favorite cheddar, mozzarella or American cheese. We love ALL cheese.

Grill until golden brown on each side.

**Serve with a side of your favorite pizza sauce or spaghetti or marinara sauce. For a different twist on your sandwich, simply cut it into strips for dipping.

If you don't want to try making milkshakes from home, Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. They are serving up the farm show milkshakes and vanilla or chocolate Cowabunga ice- cream!

Cornerstone Coffeehouse also makes their own whipped cream, you can top off your shake with. They also have new sweet treats to offer to customers, cow themed cookies in honor of celebrating agriculture in the commonwealth.

Incorporating food and learning, The Whitaker center is participating in online events to keep kids engaged at home with STEM activities.

The color explosion video is now available online. On Wednesday, a special butter making demonstration will be taking place around 10:00 a.m.

The Whitaker Center highlighting agriculture and dairy because of all the educational pieces involved with it. From the farm, to automated feeding, milking systems, and beyond. STEM helps keeps kids engaged and problem solve, a vital component of modern day farming and agriculture.