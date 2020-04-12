Brighten up your home with holiday house plants and poinsettias from Miller Plant Farm

From holiday accents to house plants, wreaths, trees, and over 20 varieties of poinsettias... Miller Plant Farm is Santa's workshop to your Christmas greenery.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Decorating early for the holidays isn't necessarily a bad thing -- especially this year!

From holiday accents to house plants, wreaths, trees, and over 20 varieties of poinsettias... Miller Plant Farm is Santa's workshop to your Christmas greenery.

Miller Plant Farm in Spring Garden Township is a multi generation family owned farm, and they produce or grow nearly all of there stuff right in York County.

They typically hold their annual Poinsettia Open House soon after Thanksgiving. COVID-19 is switching up their plans this year, but that isn't stopping them from helping their customers have a safe holiday shopping experience.

Miller Plant Farm launched their curbside pick up and online ordering back in March. They said it's been doing pretty well for them and that it's a convenient and safe way to shop!

The parking spaces in the lot outside of Miller Plant Farm are all labeled for you to call in, and they'll do the work. Someone will come out to your vehicle with your order and load up your car for you.



Pickup Hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 1pm-5pm

Saturday: 11am-3pm



Pickup Location:

430 Indian Rock Dam Road

York, PA 17403



If you place your order by 12 p.m. same day pick up might be an option depending on availability!

If you are shopping in person they ask everyone to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

Miller Plant Farm typically offers a lot of year round demonstrational events. Due to the pandemic those have been put on hold, until now.

You can sign up to DIY your own wreath at the farm! Currently they only have a few spots left open, but if you can't make it they also offer DIY wreath and holiday planter kits available to purchase online!

You can find more info about Miller Plant Farm, or place an order with them online here.