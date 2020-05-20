Tips for National Safe Boating Week

YORK, Pa. — National Safe Boating Week runs through Friday, May 22.
It's a time for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to partner with the National Safe Boating Council and other agencies across the country to spread the word about boating safety ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
A new season, means news guidelines to follow.
Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director for the PA Fish and Boat Commission, has more on how COVID-19 is affecting boating this year.
Check it out in the clip above.
