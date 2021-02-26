Black History Month at the AACA Museum

The AACA Museum is showcasing the PBS "Driving While Black" documentary for the month of February.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The AACA Museum in South Hanover Township is debuting a new program in honor of Black History Month.

Jeff Bliemeister, the Executive Director worked very hard to bring the PBS documentary "Driving While Black" to the museum.

The documentary educates people on history, new issues, and hardships African Americans face.

The documentary dives into how cars gave Black people more freedom to travel and move around, but it also came with fear and even more challenges. Throughout the film they question where they can stop, stay, and even eat.

A mom who was interviewed in the documentary explained she and many parents have to teach their kids what they to do if they pulled over by a police officer. She went on to explain how it's a fear of African American parents.

PBS gave permission to the museum to show the educational film for the entire month of February. Although it will not be on display after that it will be available for purchase at the museum store, in addition to the book.

You can visit the AACA Museum's website to find more information about purchasing tickets. They do have COVID-19 safety protocols in place and are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.