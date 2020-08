Bite the Bullet is the World's first run, gun and eat video game.

YORK, Pa. — Satisfy your appetite for destruction!

That's the idea behind 'Bite the Bullet,' a new video game created by Mega Cat Studios in Pittsburgh.

The game is now available in 15 languages on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

On FOX43 Morning News, Founder of Mega Cat Studios, James Deighan, explained more about the unique game and how it's helping give back to those in need.