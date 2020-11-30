Big sales you can shop now for Cyber Monday

If you're not completely tired from Black Friday shopping, today is another massive shopping day! It's Cyber Monday!
According to the Associated Press, online sales are expected to reach 12.7 billion on Monday. Believe it or not, that's about a 35% increase from 2019.
Retailers like Amazon, ebay, and Walmart already have their discounts up with new deals potentially popping up throughout the day.
A lot of companies use Cyber Monday to offer some crazy discounts on big tech items.
On Amazon, you can get the Echo Show 5 for $45 or a Fire HD 10 table for $80, and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139. The regular price for the Ring is typically $199.
On Walmart's website you can get a Google Neat 3rd generation thermostat for $199, which usually goes for $249. They are also having a sale on the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for $129 which typically goes for $200. The Shark Ion Robotic Vacuum is also on sale for $149, which usually runs for $299.
Hulu is offering an online only promotion for it's AD supported plan which is now only $1.99 a month for an entire year!
Old Navy is having a big sale offering 50% off everything for online orders.
Target is offering Google Nest mini's for $18.99, which is $30 off the original price, and a $50 discount on Apple Airpods Pro True Headphones.
A 12.4' touch screen Microsoft Surface is $100 off this morning on Staples.com.
Kohl's is offering a Ninja Pressure Cooker for $199, and you get $15 Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend.
At Best Buy, you can order an 82' Samsung Smart TV for $1,099, which is about a $600 discount.