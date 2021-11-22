"Being game" ahead of hunting season, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Nov. 22 to discuss hunting season, including tips on preparing venison.

YORK, Pa. — The chicks from Chick2Chick are continuing their "Movember" fun this month, highlighting topics geared towards men.

This week, Flora and Carrie "chirped" with avid hunter and chef, Shawn Bailey, as hunting season approaches!

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.