Beauty Boom: Demand up as pandemic restrictions ease

Some are calling it the "post pandemic beauty boom" as spas and cosmetic stores are seeing a surge in spending.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The list keeps on growing. As we start returning to "normal" the demand for many items has gone up -- next on the list is beauty products.

Over the past year during shut downs and the transition to working from home, a lot of people cut back on wearing make up and purchasing beauty products.

However, as restrictions lift and more people get vaccinated, beauty stores like Ulta are trying to keep up with this burst in demand.

Some are calling it the "post pandemic beauty boom" as spas and cosmetic stores are seeing a surge in spending.

After more than a year of canceled events, isolation, and staying home -- people want to look and feel their best!

Self care is nothing new, but it ha become more prominent over the last few years.

According to Fox Business, people aren't afraid to shell out the extra cash for it.

Whether it's make up, grooming, skin care, nails, or spa treatments -- experts say men and women are ready to venture out again. They are also taking the time to invest more in their appearance than ever before, because of the long year we've had.

According to the Consumer Brands Association, sales for cosmetics are up 23% year-over-year.

They say Ulta is reporting record sales exceeding pre-pandemic levels and spiking over 65%.

💄BEAUTY BOOM: Ulta is reporting record sales, spiking 65% exceeding pre-pandemic levels!



According to Fox Business, spending UP! People are dropping extra 💰 for self care products after the long year we’ve had.



So what items are extra hot? We’ll tell you, on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/sb4pdFBzU5 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 7, 2021

So, what are some of the hot items people are buying?

As more people start to drop the mask according to Fox Business, the demand for teeth whitening products has increased by 51%. Lipstick sales are also soaring, and are up 80% from this time last year.