Camden Yards ready to rock with Orioles return to postseason

BALTIMORE — Camden Yards will be rockin' on Saturday!
The Baltimore Orioles are set to make their return to postseason play for the first time since 2016 when the team hosts the Texas Rangers for Game One of a best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The O's earned their home field advantage by winning the American League East for the first time since 2014.
Now, the fans of Baltimore's squad will get to enjoy playoff baseball.
To preview all the action, we took a look around the ballpark, which included a stencil event for fans on Friday morning: