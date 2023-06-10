Camden Yards ready to rock with Orioles return to postseason

The Baltimore Orioles have not seen postseason play since 2016, and on Saturday, they will return to Camden Yards for their playoff opener.

BALTIMORE — Camden Yards will be rockin' on Saturday!

The Baltimore Orioles are set to make their return to postseason play for the first time since 2016 when the team hosts the Texas Rangers for Game One of a best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The O's earned their home field advantage by winning the American League East for the first time since 2014.

Now, the fans of Baltimore's squad will get to enjoy playoff baseball.