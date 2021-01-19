Authorities encourage people to report suspicious activity in Harrisburg with "See Send" app

After the riots in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, Pennsylvania lawmakers are working to keep citizens safe.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the riots in Washington D.C. on our nations capitol, officials in the commonwealth have been working together to keep Pennsylvanians safe.

Authorities are encouraging people to use a certain app to report suspicious activity anytime, but especially now in the Harrisburg area by the Capitol.

The "See Send" app is a way for people to report unusual and suspicious activity, instantly.

Once a tip is submitted through the app it is sent to the State Criminal Intelligence Center in addition to the appropriate agency for review.

The "See Send" app also provides examples of what suspicious activity may look like. It mentions security issues, unusual photography, observation or surveillance through binoculars, attempting to carry out military tactics, or coming across any weapons or explosives.

State police, emergency management services, and capitol police say they've been in daily communication over the last two weeks to ensure everyone's safety. However, state police say they are also relying on the public for help.

“With the entire roundup that’s occurring through the federal level and throughout the entire country they’re relying on the publics tips. So now it's more important than ever... that if you see something, please say something," said Corporal Brent Miller, Director of Communications with the Pennsylvania State Police.

A quiet but very bright morning at the Capitol in Harrisburg. It looks like additional spotlights have been placed throughout the complex.



Now seeing guards walking around the building. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/Dw2FQ9mRdA — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) January 19, 2021

If a crime is in progress, officials say to call 911 right away.

The app does not actively track your location, and your information will be protected. Officials say the app acts as an additional eye in fighting crime and terrorism.

While police always encourage reporting suspicious activity, they are strongly encouraging it especially if you are in Harrisburg and near the capitol.

The "See Send" app is available for both iPhone and android users, just look for the app with the blue and gray eye.