Living with anxiety can be difficult, but life coach Liz Reihm has tips on how to work through it.

Living with anxiety can be difficult.

Many people struggle with anxiety every day.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Liz Reihm offered tips on how to reduce anxiety.

BE "CALM":

Curious (What is going on right now?)

Accepting (no judgement or pressure to change)

Liberated (separate self from feelings)

Mindful (be present, Breathe!)