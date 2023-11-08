10th annual Nicole Conway Memorial Volleyball Tournament set for this month

The tournament is held yearly to collect donations and celebrate those lost to unintentional overdoses.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 10th annual Nicole Conway Memorial Volleyball Tournament is set for later this month.

The event began in 2013 after Conway lost her life to an unintentional overdose.

The first tournament was held later that year to benefit her young son, and to celebrate those lost to overdose.

Now, the event is held to collect donations and remember those that have been lost.

This year's tournament is set to be held on Aug. 26 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Fairview Park in Columbia.

New this year, organizers have added a cornhole tournament, as well as a motorcycle benefit ride that will take place the same day.

FOX43's Evan Forrester will lead the benefit ride that's set to start at 9:00 a.m. at the Willow Street Harley Davidson. Bikers will end the ride at the event in Fairview Park.

Christopher Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, and Jayla Diehl, a tournament beneficiary, stopped by FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the event.