An act of kindness goes a long way, ‘1-4-3 Day’ takes on a new meaning this year

The 143rd day of the year is a day we remember one of Pennsylvania's most humble icons, Fred Rogers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 143rd Day of the year is declared a statewide day of kindness as "1-4-3 Day" to honor the late Mister Fred Rogers.

Pennsylvania is celebrating the second annual 1-4-3 Day, but this year it comes with a new meaning amid the COVID-19 crisis. State leaders say this day of kindness is important, now more than ever.

Mister Rogers would often use the number "1-4-3" as a way of saying I love you on his show Mister Roger's Neighborhood. That is why this day of kindness is celebrated on the 143rd day of the year!

Fred Rogers hosted the popular Pittsburgh based children's show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for 30 years.

The acts of kindness he exemplified brought joy and hope to many people including both children and adults.

Because of how widespread the COVID-19 crisis is -- impacting nearly everyone. State leaders are encouraging Pennsylvanians to go above and beyond to make someone feel extra special this year.

They suggest paying it forward, you can treat someone to a cup of coffee or lunch, or simply write them a personalized thank you note.

The Wolf Administration said they hope 1-4-3 Day will be another opportunity to extend kindness and appreciation to teachers, mail carriers, supermarket employees, healthcare workers, and all the unsung heroes of the pandemic.