Amazon celebrates International Women's Day and female-founded small businesses all throughout March

YORK, Pa. — International Women's Day is March 8, and March is women's history month - and Amazon is celebrating that by highlighting female-owned and founded small businesses throughout the month of March.

The company is also highlighting female authors that work with Amazon as well.

"From the founders creating jobs in their communities to the writers making space for marginalized characters, these inspiring entrepreneurs are persevering through both ordinary and unexpected challenges to champion a better future for all," the press release said.

Brandi Neloms from Amazon joined the FOX43 team on March 5 to discuss the company teaming up with Diane von Furstenberg (DVF), the Belgian designer, as well as "nine other influential women worldwide."

Amazon is joining forces with these women to "to celebrate and spotlight female-founded small businesses growing with the company in the U.S., India, Spain, France, Italy, Canada, and more."

Also according to the company, all throughout the month of March, Amazon customers can check out the stories and products offered by these women in order to help their companies grow.