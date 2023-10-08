"Ales for Tails" set for this weekend in York

"Ales for Tails" is in its second year after a forever medical foster dog had her third cancer diagnosis.

YORK, Pa. — An annual event to raise money for local animal rescues is set to be held in York this weekend.

"Ales for Tails" is in its second year after a forever medical foster dog had her third cancer diagnosis.

The dog named Cupcake was a puppy mill breeding dog that was rescued by Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue (NEBTR) and lived in York. The "Ales for Tails" event began to raise money for the cancer diagnosis, and NEBTR received $11,000 from the event.

The second annual "Ales for Tails" is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon until 10:00 p.m. at Gift Horse Brewing Company.

Visitors can expect beers and drinks from Gift Horse Brewing Company, food from Happy Camper Eats and Treats, a dunk tank, a DJ, and more!

FOX43's Gabrielle Mediak will emcee the event.

Amanda Brindle, the Vice President of the Buy Local Coalition, and Carmine Pantano, the President of the Buy Local Coalition, stopped by FOX43 Morning News to preview "Ales for Tails."