'20 Acts of Kindness, 20 Years of Service,' with the Chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Oct. 11 to discuss one local business that is giving back to their community.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Having a successful business for 20 years is certainly something to be proud of.

Many businesses may celebrate success by throwing a party, but a local business is marking the milestone in a different way.

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Oct. 11 to discuss how LeTort Trust, an independent trust company based in Camp Hill, is giving back to their community to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.