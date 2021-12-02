A modified tradition: Lititz Ice Walk kicks off for a week long event

The Fire and Ice Festival is their second largest event. The Mayor of Lititz, and organizers of the festival hope to go back to the Fire and Ice tradition next year.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County winter tradition kicks off on Friday, with a new look because of the pandemic.

The Lititz Fire and Ice Festival is now the Lititz Ice Walk for 2021.

Ice sculptures in downtown Lititz, you know what that means!



Check out dozens of ice sculptures for the Lititz Ice Walk, starting today! It’s modified from the traditional Fire & Ice Fest.. which they hope to bring back next year 🧊❄️🧊❄️ @visitlititzpa @fox43 pic.twitter.com/GgoMaryRzj — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 12, 2021

Organizers are keeping chilly spirits alive and just altering their annual downtown event.

Venture Lititz is organizing the 2021 Lititz Ice Walk. Sculptures will start taking over Lititz on Friday and more will be added throughout the week. The last day of the walk is on February 20.

Holly DeKarske the Executive Director of Venture Lititz said they are still making the event happen this year, it is just modified. She is excited to see people venture downtown and enjoy everything Lititz has to offer.

"It all starts on Friday, but we will be bringing more sculptures downtown throughout the week. It's a great way for the family to get out from being cooped up at home and check out some local shops and businesses as well," said DeKarske.

The event is free, no tickets are required.

Event organizers encourage everyone to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The modifications mean no fire, entertainment, and no food trucks this year, just ice sculptures.

Typically the Fire and Ice Fest is their second largest event. The Mayor of Lititz, and organizers of the festival hope to go back to the Fire and Ice tradition next year.

You can find more information about the Lititz Ice Walk here.