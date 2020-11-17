A collaborative effort between multiple organizations to end youth homelessness

Organizers that focus on helping youth homelessness in York County say numbers are on the rise and that could be due to economical reasons, on top of COVID-19.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — November marks National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, and officials say numbers show that roughly 2.5 million youth experience homelessness every year.

Organizers that focus on helping youth homelessness in York County say numbers are on the rise due to a number of issues, from economical reasons to COVID-19.

November is an entire month dedicated to raising awareness and educating communities on Youth Homelessness. However, the work doesn't stop there.

Year round multiple organizations are working with Youth to provide them with resources they need. With winter right around the corner, on top of a global pandemic, coordinators say it all starts with homeless youth not even having basic human needs.

"Taking a shower, getting ready for work or school. These students don't always have that. Think about what we need during the week... laundry, food, those types of items they may not have a place they can do that," said Sonia Pitzi, Coordinator for Education in Youth Experiencing Homelessness.

Pitzi says education has a huge impact on youth managing homelessness. Part of her job is working with certain kids and school districts to make sure they have the necessary resources.

If you'd like to help Pitzi says gift cards are always great, headphones for virtual learning, winter coats -- anything can make a difference.

You can contact her for more information about additional items and where to drop them off.

Megan Myers with York RRH and School Based Life Skills Classes is with a different organization dedicated to helping youth homelessness. Their main focus is on housing.

They are helping coordinate a week full of virtual events advocating for youth homelessness. Josiah Showell is the social media intern for the week, but he is also going to be presenting at one of the virtual meetings.

A big reason why he is involved, and why this is so important to him -- is because he was homeless at one point. Showell says he know what it's like. His message to those needing some encouragement, that there is hope and says things do get better. Showell is now using his experiences to make help others in York.