4 The Kids Pop-Up Consignment kicks off at Yellow Breeches Sports Center

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — 4 The Kids Pop-Up Consignment is back in York County at the Yellow Breeches Sports Center and is offering some financial relief to families in the midst of the back-to-school season.

The family-friendly event is held twice a year and features over 85,000 new and gently used items for infants to juniors.

“When we started we had 10,000 items and every year we grew by Consignors, items, and volume to where we are now to over 400 Consignors and 85,00 items,” said Lori Mainhart, Owner of 4 The Kids Consignment.

Mainhart and her sister, Karen Wagner have been running 4 The Kids Consignment for 11 years. The name comes from when they would shop for their own children and wanted to grab items “for the kids.” Mainhart said it also helps out families when times are hard and the economy is struggling.

“I think just going to the grocery store, you feel the rising cost everywhere so if you can turn one season to another without having to invest a lot it’s really a win-win,” said Mainhart.

“I have two children… and just the stuff that you accumulate from them growing up, it’s great to be able to give back to local families so I can make a few bucks on my own and then there are so many items here for us to get for the next season,” said Danielle White, Consignor and Volunteer at 4 the Kids Consignment.

The items range from strollers, pack-n-plays, and toys galore. The items could be helpful for new moms but also for families who want to make a little cash and not pay retail prices for popular items. Lexi Krieger, a volunteer at 4 the Kids Consignment has three kids under the age of five. Krieger said events like this make a huge impact on families who want to save.

“When you’re shopping for three kids the expenses add up pretty quickly especially when you’re buying at retail stores and here at $ the Kids you can buy clothes at 20% - 40% off of retail value and you just can’t help but walking out of here smile on your face,” said Kreiger.

The “Sneak Peek” opens today and allows the group to come in and shop:

Volunteers (starts at 9:00 a.m.)

Consignors (starts at 11:00 a.m.)

New & Expecting Moms (2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

First responders/Military (2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Teachers (2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

The 4 the Kids Consignment Public Event opens tomorrow and runs until Saturday, Hours can be found below:

Thursday, September 14th (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Friday, September 15th (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Saturday, September 16th (8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

When the event is over, the remaining items left from the pop-up shop go to local charities and organizations. For more information on events by 4 the Kids Consignment or to become a consignor, click here.