'1-4-3 Day' honors Pennsylvania's neighbor, Mister Rogers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in Pennsylvania will start honoring Pittsburgh's very own, Mister Rogers -- by being kind to others.
A special day calls for not just one day of celebrating -- but try three! "143 Day in Pa." is on Sunday, but to deliver even more acts of kindness to one another you can start celebrating on Friday.
Pennsylvania officials recognize "143 Day in PA" on the 143rd day of the year, but this time around they are encouraging a whole weekend of kindness.
The meaning behind "143 Day" stems from a community in Pittsburgh, known as Mister Roger's neighborhood.
The phrase "1-4-3" was Mister Roger's short hand way of saying "I love you," the numbers representing the amount of letters in each word.
Pennsylvania put up an online kindness tracker to see how many little acts of kindness can add up across the commonwealth.
If you want to add your deed to the tracker, tweet about it using #143DayInPA.