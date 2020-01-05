More trash truck fires in York County, thanks to COVID-19

The problem is more people with more time at home because of COVID-19; officials say they’re spring cleaning and not thinking twice about what they're throwing out.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — From trash truck fires to risky roadways: Officials with Penn Waste in York County say, lately, some of its crews have been put in dangerous situations. Some of those risky encounters are all thanks to COVID-19.

Yikes! On the far left of a photo captured by Penn Waste, you can see a trash truck pulled off the road. On its right? Flames which engulfed its load

"It is a major headache,” said Amanda Moley, the company’s marketing supervisor.

It’s a headache three times over, according to Moley. Three separate trash truck fires in just one month put workers at risk.

“It is a lot of work involved [to clean it up], and it's extremely dangerous for employees. Can you imagine if a propane tank exploded while employees were in a truck? You know? And it's dangerous to people that are passing by as well,” she added.

She says the problem is so many people with more time at home because of COVID-19; they’re doing spring cleaning and emptying out their garages, and they just aren't thinking twice about what they're throwing out.

"Pool chemicals, propane tanks, lithium batteries - rechargeable batteries, and hot ashes, and live ammunition. All five of those things shouldn't be in the curbside trash and recycle bins because they're all extremely combustible,” stated Moley.

In Peach Bottom Township, York County, trash isn't the issue - it's how to pick it up. A letter sent to us by a Penn Waste customer reads, “Due to poor road conditions… we won't be able to service you.”

“Unfortunately, we had about 150 customers private subscription customers that were in areas where the roads were unsafe so we did have to discontinue their service for that reason,” explained Moley.

Moley says the decision wasn’t made overnight.

“It’s my understanding that we have asked for the roads to be fixed, and they haven't been fixed. This wasn't a solution developed within like a day or two,” she said. “This has been an ongoing issue that needed to be addressed.”

If customers have concerns or want to know what options they have, Moley says they should contact Peach Bottom Township.

People should always read the labels on cleaning products to see if they say flammable or combustible. If they do, Moley says do not throw them out. She is urging people to call their local solid waste authority which helps dispose of hazardous materials.