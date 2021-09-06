More than 3,000 roses in full bloom at Hershey Gardens

Hershey Gardens is open from 9am-6pm daily

HERSHEY, Pa. — Roses at Hershey Gardens are in peak bloom for National Rose Month, featuring more than 175 different varieties of roses. In honor of National Rose Month, anyone who's first or last name is 'Rose' will receive free admission to the Gardens during June, with an ID.

The gardens are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and admission includes access to the gardens and the butterfly atrium. Adult tickets are $13.50, kids 12 and under are $9.50, Seniors ages 62+ are $12.00, kids and Hershey Garden Members get in for free.

😍 Thousands of roses are in full bloom at @hersheygardens . They are all so beautiful! Once I think I found my favorite type of rose, I see another I like more 🌹 @FOX43 https://t.co/MzPytHp5h5 pic.twitter.com/zBsayubvc0 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) June 9, 2021

Hershey gardens is a 3.5 acres rose garden that first opened in 1937 at Milton Hershey's request to create a 'nice garden of roses.' Hershey Rose Garden remains almost identical to the original 1937 rose garden.