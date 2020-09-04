More than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in PA nursing homes; what should staff, family members know

Leaders across the Commonwealth are taking steps that could save lives in Pennsylvania's 695 licensed nursing homes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Governor Tom Wolf’s office, there are 1,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania's 695 licensed nursing homes as of Thursday morning. That number does not include staff members or how many people in those homes have died because of COVID-19.

State and county leaders across the Commonwealth are taking steps that could save lives.

There are more than 545,000 people who call Lancaster County home. Of them, just under 100,000 are people ages 65 and older, according to the last census, many of whom live in long-term care facilities and are more at risk.

“We have really more nursing homes and retirement facilities in almost any other place in the state. and that's one reason that, you know, obviously since the beginning of this we've been very, very concerned,” said Josh Parsons, a Lancaster County Commissioner.

That includes Mennonite Home Communities, with more than 40 cases of COVID-19 - and 5 deaths in its facilities, and Pleasant View Communities reported its first death to name just two nursing facilities impacted.

“We know that we have nine nursing facilities that have reported a case,” added Parsons.

Commissioner Parsons says, right now, there is no way to tell what percentage of Lancaster County's 596 cases of COVID-19 are in nursing facilities. He says county leaders are urging the state to release where specifically deaths are occurring, for instance, the exact township or borough. Until then, the Lancaster County coroner is keeping track of deaths via this map.

“Most of the cases the coroner has dealt with are older people in Lancaster County and a number of them are coming from nursing facilities,” explained Parsons.

“Mursing homes and other term care living facilities remain of significant concern to us,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary for Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.

The state's department of health is reporting 1058 cases in 168 long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and personal care homes. The department does not have a number of deaths in those facilities at this time. Officials say the department is pushing personal protective equipment to all of the state's 695 facilities - sending PPE to each one as of last Friday. It also signed a contract with ECRI, a nonprofit health services research organization, to help with the COVID-19 response in long-term care facilities.

“They will be providing consultative services, virtual consultative services to nursing homes to discuss infection control procedures and and education,” added Levine. “So we are watching the nursing home situation really really carefully, and we have already asked that great to do virtual consultations even today.”

“It’s imperative that the state do all that we can to protect all Pennsylvanians, but especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and so the Department of Health made the right decision to enlist experts in the field of infection control to help protect those in the state’s long-term care facilities,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

ECRI ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings worldwide.

According to the state's website, "With decades of experience in assisting during outbreaks, ECRI will provide individualized infection control and prevention assistance to long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania. Staffers will be available over the phone for 12 hours a day on weekdays and will coordinate with the Department Operations Center, currently providing support to those working in coronavirus response. ECRI will also help the department evaluate PPE and research different ways to maximize available resources."