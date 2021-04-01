Lancaster meal program aims to bring families back to the dinner table for quality time

The weekly, month-long program provides dinners to select families to bring some normalcy into their homes.

LANCASTER, Pa. — In partnership with Lancaster Rec, Max's Eatery kicked off a month-long program to provide dozens of families with supper.

Each participating family will get a meal every Sunday in January.

Megan Titter, owner of Max's Eatery, hopes the meals will bring them back to the dinner table without the stress involved.

She said the program aims to help the families have quality time together just like they did pre-pandemic.

"All they have to do is turn on the oven slide in their food," said Titter.

LancasterRec Marketing and Development Manager, AJ Eckman, explained the program worked with teachers in the area to identify families that would be interested in it.

"When Max's made the call to us, it was a no brainer. We wanted to bring families together at the table on Sunday night," said Eckman.

The program, funded by an anonymous donor and help from vendors, will benefit about 50 families.

"This is definitely something that they want right now," said Eckman, "So, it looks like Lancaster families will really benefit from this."

Both groups hope to continue to make an impact in the coming months.