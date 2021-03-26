UPMC researchers find this novel therapy cuts the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalization and death by 70%

UPMC offers monoclonal antibody infusions at 16 sites in PA and New York, as well as home infusion services, if needed. Doctors say it's likely available at no cost.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPMC has released new data on the success of monoclonal antibodies, a COVID-19 treatment given early after a positive COVID-19 test.

The health system finds the therapy cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 70% in those most likely to suffer complications of the disease.

Their data is from a preliminary analysis of UPMC patients who received the medication compared to similar patients who did not.

In an effort to share crucial information and save lives, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine physician-scientists are publishing the findings in medRxiv, a preprint journal.

Friday, they announced the results ahead of peer-reviewed publication.

“A one-time monoclonal antibody treatment has helped keep our patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital,” said Erin McCreary, Pharm.D., an infectious diseases pharmacist at UPMC and clinical assistant professor in Pitt’s School of Medicine. “If given early to high-risk patients, this treatment works to prevent COVID-19-related complications. We look forward to research with next-generation monoclonal antibodies and hope to continue to find safe and effective treatments for our patients.”

UPMC states it has given monoclonal antibody infusions to more than 1,000 qualifying patients in the past three months. Researchers find the strongest effect was seen in older patients. Those age 65 and older who received monoclonal antibodies from UPMC were nearly three times less likely to be hospitalized or die in the following month, compared to their untreated counterparts. The results were less pronounced in younger populations, but overall, more positive results were seen in those who received monoclonal antibody infusions than in those who did not.