ER doctor grows monkey tail beard for a good cause

Two Lancaster General Hospital come up with a fun way to raise money for the Lancaster County Food Hub

LANCASTER, Pa. — Doctors Bret Levy and James Medina are not monkeying around when it comes to helping their community. The two work in the Emergency Department at Lancaster General Hospital. The two came up with a fun way to raise money for the Lancaster County Food Hub, a non-profit that feeds and clothes those in need. Dr. Levy decided to grow a so-called "monkey tail beard."

In case you don't know, a monkey tail beard is when a man's facial hair is groomed and cut to resemble a monkey tail. The doctors say while it's all in good fun what's most important is raising money for a good cause.

Fundraiser for Lancaster County Food Hub AND help Dr. Levy look... Want to join me in supporting a good cause and help Dr. Levy with that stagnant look of his? Dr. Levy has graciously decided to join the 2020s by sporting the very fashionable "Monkey Tail Beard" if we can raise at least $350 for the Lancaster County Food Hub.

"I declined initially kind of thinking I'm too mature at this stage of my life with this kind of silliness," Dr. Levy tells FOX43. "But I said 'let's throw a collection bin up on the counter, try to collect a little bit of money, and then I'll do it, and that's when Jim kind of took over y'know where he's the more organized amongst us and we were just shocked at the response we were getting."

Within the first six hours, they quadrupled their initial goal of $350. After surpassing the $10,000 mark, Dr. Levy sweetened the pot by shaving his head.

"Yeah, it's just amazing how quickly it just ramped up," says Dr. James Medina. "Like, the original goal I think was three hundred and fifty dollars and I think we hit that in thirty minutes. Within twelve hours we were at four thousand dollars and we're over eleven thousand dollars right now.