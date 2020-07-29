Mom who won't wear mask due to medical conditions worried her decision could jeopardize her kids in-home therapy

Rose Williams said her medical conditions, which include a lung condition, prevent her from wearing a mask

Rose Williams says she's not against wearing masks. But, she says she can't wear a mask because it jeopardizes her health. Now Williams worries in-home therapies for her children may be in jeopardy because of it.

"All my kids were preemies. I have the premature triplets at home. I have kids with congenital heart defects, a lung condition, so I'm all for masks," she said. Williams added that her older children also wear masks as do all nurses for her children. "People who are going out there and not wearing masks are putting my children in jeopardy," said Williams.

But, Williams said as for her own personal health she cannot wear a mask because "I have a lung condition. I have pulmonary nodules on my lungs as well as a mediastinal mass and the lower half of my lungs do not work."

Some of Williams' children receive help through York County's Early Intervention. York County sent FOX43 the following statement, "the county cannot divulge specifics of Early Intervention cases. But, as a provider, OCDEL (The Office of Child Development and Early Learning) has issued guidance that when masking is not able to happen, services can be offered through telehealth."

Williams filed a complaint with the state.

She said after multiple phone calls, she received this news Tuesday night, "if I give them proof of my medical disability, they'll make a temporary exception just for me while they look into this."

But Williams said the state's mask order makes an exemption for her in Section 3. It reads, "The following exemptions are exceptions to the face covering requirement in Section 2: Individuals who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions, including those with respiratory issues that impede breathing, mental health condition, or disability."

Williams said she can provide a doctor's note, but she feels she shouldn't have to.

"My frustration lies with the state because the Governor clearly wrote the exemptions into his order. So, his order is appropriate to account for everybody," she said.