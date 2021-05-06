A woman from York shares her experience being on Tik Tok and how she hopes it helps teach her sons of the dangers

She says videos of dangerous challenges are on the app. Sometimes those videos can turn deadly or contain sexual or violent content.

YORK, Pa. — When she’s not teaching, Tralana Mace is making Tik Tok videos with her 11 year old son joseph for their 12,000 followers.

“I do motivational messages in the morning, and then him and I do our joke time in the evening, and then I do some of the fun Tik Tok stuff in the middle," said Mace.

Her son also has an account of his own that he uses just to watch videos.

“The problem with that is that it exposes him to a lot of things that he otherwise would not be exposed to," said Mace.

She says videos of dangerous challenges are on the app. Sometimes those videos can turn deadly or contain sexual or violent content.

“I’m often times am not far away and I’m monitoring," said Mace.

She hopes that when her son decides to create Tik Toks of his own, she can serve as an example.

“I try to be very mindful of what I’m posting so that they can see that like you don’t have to do that kind of stuff to be moderately successful with like getting likes and views," said Mace.

Experts say they’re seeing more and more often kids getting involved in dangerous situations just for the sake of a Tik Tok.

“We’ve had some patients that have come in because of some of these challenges and or they do things that they’re trying to get noticed," said Anthony Marucco, a Licensed Social Worker at the Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital.

So what is driving these kids to the extreme?

“The more likes the better a person is going to feel and if they don’t have enough likes, they have to figure out the thing they need to change to be able to get more likes and sometimes that’s about upping the ante," said Marucco.

Experts recommend parents keep an open line of communication with their kids about the dangers of Tik Tok and social media.