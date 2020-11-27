Mom charged in child torture case in Chester County

The child is currently in critical condition at Nemours/A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, D.E.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department charged a woman with multiple counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related charges for her role in the beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter.

The child is currently in critical condition at Nemours/A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, D.E., with injuries to multiple organs, extensive bruising all over her body, and likely brain damage due to oxygen deprivation for an extended period, according to officials.

“It is incomprehensible that a mother would not only engage in this horrific treatment of her child but also fail to intervene to protect her from abuse from a man she just met," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a release. "She participated in a systemic abuse pattern that violated her duty of care and subjected her to unimaginable acts of cruelty."

According to court documents, in the early hours of Nov. 23, Westtown-East Goshen police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious 9-year old child.

The child’s mother, Julianne Lewis, reported that while she was driving for Lyft in Northeast Philadelphia, she received a text from her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, to come home immediately. Police say the child had been in Lewis' care.

When Lewis arrived home – which she claimed was in disarray, indicating a struggle – she found her daughter unconscious, wet and fully clothed in the bathtub. She claimed that she and Moscharis pulled her from the bathtub to perform CPR after Lewis called 911.

Police found the child unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

When emergency medical services removed her clothes to perform life-saving measures, they found extensive bruising all over her body that appeared both old and new.

The child was taken to the hospital and doctors at DuPont said the child suffered a “near fatality,” meaning she suffered life-threatening injuries, including to her lungs, officials said.

Officials say tests showed that she likely suffered brain damage because she was deprived of oxygen for a significant time, indicating strangulation or suffocation.

Doctors also reported injury to the ligaments along her spinal cord, consistent with imprisonment in a small space and the child contorting her body during an assault and or after the loss of consciousness.

During the investigation, police learned that she and Moscharis had been dating for about two months. He told Lewis that the child needed disciplining, so whenever the child acted out or didn’t listen over minor complaints, like whether she brushed her teeth or did her homework.

On Nov. 22, the child was forced into a two-foot by three-foot closet for more than 15 hours with clothes dumped on her and without access to food, water, or a bathroom. During that time, the Lewis went to work, returned home, and then left again with Moscharis to purchase marijuana, police said.

When they returned home, they got intoxicated and fell asleep while the child remained in the closet.

Police say Lewis made no effort to release her daughter, check on her or render aid.

Later, when Lewis was at work again, she was contacted by Moscharis about the child’s unresponsive condition. Neither called 911 for help despite knowing the child had difficulty breathing for at least 45 minutes, police said.

When Lewis arrived home and finally called 911, police say Moscharis told her to lie to the police and say that the child’s biological father injured the child.

Lewis was arrested Friday and arraigned and Moscharis was arrested on Nov. 23. Both defendants were remanded to Chester County Prison without bail.