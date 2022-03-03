Police: Morning fire at Harrisburg rooming house caused by Molotov cocktail

Investigators say someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a rooming house on the first block of S. 19th St. this morning. No one was injured.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a residence on the first block of South 19th Street in the city this morning.

The incident occurred around 4:17 a.m., according to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian D. Enterline.

The projectile was thrown through a window on the first floor of a rooming house, Enterline said. The building's sprinkler system immediately activated, which quickly suppressed the fire, containing it to the room where the Molotov cocktail landed.

Part of a bed and some of the occupant's personal effects were damaged, but no one was injured, Enterline said.

"If that (sprinkler) system had not been in place, the outcome would have been much more grim," Enterline said in a statement. "This is a rooming house with many residents."

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the incident, which remains under investigation.