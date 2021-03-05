Mobile vaccination clinic stops in York County

The mobile vaccination clinic aims to reach people in underserved communities who otherwise would not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The mobile vaccination clinic, also known as CATE, will be in York County on May 3. It will be at the York County Food Bank at 1094 Haines Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Latino Connection believes there are many people who have qualified for the vaccine for months, but still have not gotten it for a number of reasons. One reason, they said, is because of lack of convenience. George Fernandez with Latino Connection said just last week a 101-year-old man just got vaccinated at the mobile clinic. This was not because he was hesitant to get the vaccine, but because he was not able to conveniently access it. Another issue is vaccine hesitancy, especially among African American and Hispanic communities.

"It's going to be a lot harder now because we are seeing a lot of hesitancy from people to get vaccinated," Fernandez said. "I encourage everyone to find that resource that they trust the most to ask questions and when they are most comfortable, to move forward in that process."

The Moderna vaccine will be administered today. Appointments are available and encouraged, but walk-ups without an appointment will be accepted.