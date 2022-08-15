Mobile children's dental clinic coming to Lancaster, Lebanon

The “Healthy Smiles for Miles” clinic will stop at Union Community Care in Lancaster on Aug. 15 and at the YMCA in Lebanon on Aug. 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — A mobile dental clinic is providing free dental checkups for children this week in Lancaster and Lebanon.

The “Healthy Smiles for Miles” clinic will stop at Union Community Care in Lancaster on Aug. 15 and at the YMCA in Lebanon on Aug. 16.

The clinic is run by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare.

About 1,000 children are scheduled for appointments, with services such as exams, x-rays, teeth cleaning, and fluoride treatments.

“A lot of these kids have gaps in care," Dr. Robert Thielen, dental director at Highmark Wholecare told FOX43. "They maybe have never been to the dentist or because of COVID or because of other things happening in our country, haven’t been able to get in to have a regular dental checkup."

The clinic serves Medicaid patients age 20 and younger who have Highmark Wholecare insurance.