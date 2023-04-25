Mobile 9/11 museum makes stops in Cumberland County

The Tunnel 2 Towers Mobile 9/11 Museum Exhibit visited Trinity High School in New Cumberland to educate students and visitors on the history of September 11, 2001.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A mobile 9/11 museum is making a quick stop in southcentral Pennsylvania this week.

The Tunnel 2 Towers Mobile 9/11 Museum Exhibit visited Trinity High School in New Cumberland to educate students and visitors on the history of the September 11 terror attacks.

The exhibit-on-wheels transforms into a three-room museum that showcases used equipment and pieces from ground zero.

Organizers with the museum say they hope the exhibits make a lasting impact on the people who visit.

"They may touch on it in school, but they don't go into any depth so this gives us the opportunity with this exhibit to go into more depth," said museum manager Billy Bucket.

"Seeing the artifacts that are traveling with the exhibit are always a reminder of what took place that day and what we saw and experienced, every day you think about the lives that were lost, [it] is a constant reminder," said retired firefighter Thomas Petti.