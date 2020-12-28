Mixed emotions over stimulus package in Luzerne County

President Donald Trump signed the stimulus package. It gives people an extra $600 in their bank accounts.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Just after all that holiday shopping when most feel a financial pinch, some people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be getting some relief from the financial government.

President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief package on Sunday. It gives people an extra $600 in their bank accounts.

Lajazziahnah Allen of Wilkes-Barre will be getting some of that money.

"I'm happy he finally signed something but I really do believe we deserve more money. We've been waiting for a long time. People have been out of work for a long time," Allen said.

"Oh yeah, I mean I could always use extra money. It's not make or break but it certainly helps," Jessica Fritezeges of Trucksville said.

The president held out on signing the bill when it was given to him last Monday. He said people should be given $2,000.

Some people we spoke to said $600 doesn't go very far in Luzerne County.

"It's going to come and go. It's going to go to people's rent that's probably more than $1,800 dollars," Allen said.

Others said the president should have signed it sooner.

"He put too many people in harms way for too many days and had so many people worrying if they were going to be able to stay in their homes or be able to pay some bills or whatever," Carmen, who did not want to give his last name, said.

This move by President Trump also avoided a federal government shutdown funding government agencies through September.

"The government shutdown was going to affect my family. I have family who works for the government nearby so I'm glad they're still going to keep their work," Fritezeges said.