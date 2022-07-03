Central PA missionary evacuates Ukraine, continues work in Carlisle

A missionary family made the difficult decision to evacuate weeks before the Russian invasion began.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Ron Jones almost can’t believe the photos his neighbors are sending him, each one full of war and destruction. He’s been told his house hasn’t been destroyed—yet.

“I would not have to drive more than five or 10 minutes, and it would be a total war zone,” he said.

Jones and his family have lived in Kyiv, Ukraine since June 2018. Jones worked as a missionary for Assemblies of God World Missions (AGWM), providing mentorship and startup funds to small businesses.

In January, rumors of war began to crescendo as Russian forces amassed along the Ukrainian border. So, on Jan. 29, the family made the difficult decision to evacuate.

Jones said since returning to the U.S., he has dealt with feelings of guilt for leaving.

“You begin to second guess yourself," he said. "Did I do the right thing? I feel like maybe I’m abandoning my friends. ‘You came to Ukraine to help us, and now we need your help and you’re leaving.’…It’s a difficult feeling.”

However, Jones soon realized he could do more for Ukraine from the Carlisle-based Bethel Assembly of God Church. He said he raised thousands of dollars in the last two weeks to provide direct assistance to refugees.

“I am able to get it inside Ukraine to people on the ground who are feeding, who are providing medical supplies, who are buying bus tickets to take people out of the Eastern part of Ukraine over to the Western part, which is much safer,” Jones said.

He’s still checking in with friends and neighbors back in Kyiv.

“My friend puts her three children to bed every night fully clothed,” Jones said. “They do that because if they have to get up in the middle of the night and run from the air raid sirens.”

AGWM had 10 to 12 missionaries in Ukraine, according to Jones. Only one, the team leader, remained in Kyiv.

AGWM said in a statement that their partner churches in Ukraine are housing and feeding hundreds in their buildings.