Search continues for missing York County woman

Nicole Ebaugh, 29, was last seen on the morning of March 6 near the Glatfelters Station Road parking area of the Heritage Rail Trail County Park.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3/10, 9:57 a.m.: The search for Nicole Ebaugh continues. According to Trooper Kevin Kochka, there are several K-9 units out, kayaks in the water, and the South Central Pa. Search and Rescue Teams are also out.

Update, 3/8, 9:15 a.m.: The search for Nicole Ebaugh continued Monday morning, as police continued their search along the Heritage Rail Trail, where she was last seen Saturday morning.

A State Police spokesperson said Monday that Ebaugh's disappearance is not suspicious and foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Ebaugh, 29, to contact authorities at 717-428-1011.

Previously:

State Police are searching for a missing York County woman who was last seen near Heritage Rail Trail County Park on Saturday morning.

On March 6, just before 8 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a missing woman last seen in York County.

York County and Surrounding Counties!!!! PSP along with several other agencies are actively searching for a missing person. Please see the attached press release and photographs! If you have seen her, please contact PSP-York immediately, 717-428-1011. pic.twitter.com/xPYdgrRnbo — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) March 7, 2021

Nicole Ebaugh, 29, was last seen between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on March 6, in the area of the Glatfelters Station Road parking lot of the Heritage Rail Trail County Park.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, with a thin build. She has brown, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white checked jacket and dark pants, with white striping on the side.

Pennsylvania State Police says Ebaugh's disappearance does not appear to be criminal and there is no danger to the public.