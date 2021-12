Officials say Deborah Washington, 57, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. near Mountville.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing woman in Lancaster County.

Deborah Washington, 57, who police say is at special risk of harm or injury, was last seen near the 3800 block of Columbia Avenue near Mountville.

Washington is described as five feet, six inches tall, and 155 pounds.