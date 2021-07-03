State Police search for missing woman in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County woman who was last seen near Heritage Rail Trail County Park on Saturday morning.
On March 6, just before 8 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a missing woman last seen in York County.
Nicole Ebaugh, 29, was last seen between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on March 6, in the area of the Glatfelters Station Road parking lot of the Heritage Rail Trail County Park.
She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, with a thin build. She has brown, shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing a black and white checked jacket and dark pants, with white striping on the side.
Pennsylvania State Police says Ebaugh's disappearance does not appear to be criminal and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone who might have information on Ebaugh's whereabout or surveillance video of the trail is asked to call State Police York at 717-428-1011.
