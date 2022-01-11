Update: Missing elderly woman found safely in Carlisle

Footage from a Ring camera showed the 80-year-old woman walking on North Bedford Street at 2 a.m., Carlisle Police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Update, 11:25 a.m. Police in Carlisle say the missing woman has been located and is safe.

Previously

Police are searching for a missing elderly woman in Carlisle.

The 80-year-old woman is named Donna, according to Carlisle Police, who did not provide the woman's last name.

She has been missing from her home since Monday night, according to police.

Footage from a Ring camera showed her walking along the 500 block of North Bedford Street at 2 a.m., police say.

All Carlisle Emergency Services are assisting in the search for her.