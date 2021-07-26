Police searching for missing Cumberland County teen

Nevaeh Felton, 14, was last seen at her residence in the 200 block of C Street in Carlisle Borough around 11:00 a.m. on July 25.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Felton is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has blonde hair in long braids, and was last seen wearing blue, ripped jeans and a blue jacket. She was also seen carrying a brown bookbag.