CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Taryn Sistrunk, 14, has been missing since the evening hours of October 14.

She is described as standing about 5'6" tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Sistrunk was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans, and white Nike shoes.