Police searching for missing Lebanon County teen

Calvin Blatt, 15, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on July 7.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenager.

On July 9 around 1:00 p.m., police responded to West Richland Avenue in Myerstown Borough for a report of a missing juvenile.

Upon arrival, police learned that the Calvin Blatt, 15, had been missing since Tuesday, July 7 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say Blatt may have been picked up by an acquaintance with an unknown destination in the Lebanon, Berks or Schuylkill County area.

Blatt is described as a white male who stands about 5'8" tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes, brown curly hair, and is described as having an athletic build.

Blatt was last seen wearing black athletic shorts.