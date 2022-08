Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family in York on Thursday. He is a member of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio.

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York.

Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio.

Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250 pounds. He has reddish hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call or text (717) 706-7236.