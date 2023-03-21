Police are trying to locate missing California teen spotted in Mechanicsburg

Jasmine Davis, 17, was reported missing from Simi Valley, CA on Feb. 24. She was last seen in Mechanicsburg, Lower Allen Township Police said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing teen from California who is believed to be in the area.

Jasmine Davis, 17, of Simi Valley, was last seen in Mechanicsburg, according to Lower Allen Township Police, who said they have recently spoken to authorities in Lancaster County regarding her whereabouts.

Davis is described as standing about 5' 2" and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Davis was reported missing in California on February 24, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.