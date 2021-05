Jasmine Vought, 15 was last seen on Sunday, May 2 around 11:00 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Jasmine Vought, 15 was last seen on Sunday, May 2 around 11:00 p.m.

It is unknown where she is now.

Vought stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has long dyed red hair with hazel eyes.

Vought was last seen wearing a black tank top, black spandex shorts, and black shoes.