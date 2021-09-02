Police searching for missing Lancaster County teen

Kaelene Burgess, 15, has been missing since 6:00 p.m. on February 6 and may be moving between several houses to avoid being found, police said.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County teenager.

Kaelene Burgess, 15, of Columbia, has been missing since 6:00 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 6.

Police were notified of Burgess's disappearance on February 8 around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities say that Burgess is known to stay in the 800 block of Prangley Avenue in Lancaster, but may be moving in between several homes to avoid being found.

Burgess is described as a Black teenage female who stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

She has black hair and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black jeans, and black and grey Foamposite shoes.